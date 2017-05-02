Fresh from the huge success of its gripping fourth series, ‘Line Of Duty’ could be about to cross the pond. According to reports, the BBC police drama is set for a US remake after several US broadcasters picked up on the buzz surrounding the series.

BBC The cast of the fourth series of 'Line Of Duty'.

BBc

Not all US remakes of successful British shows have been a hit though, and for every ‘Office’ there’s been several turkeys. ‘Broadchurch’, ‘Prime Suspect’, ‘Life On Mars’ and ‘Cracker’ all failed to take off, despite being a huge hit with UK viewers, so it remains to be seen if ‘Line Of Duty’ will prove to be any different. Meanwhile, a fifth series of the show is in the works, so UK viewers can look forward to more mystery and intrigue in the future. Sadly, though, that future probably isn’t as near as some fans might like. Series creator Jed Mercurio told The Mirror of the show’s future: “The plan is we won’t shoot ‘Line Of Duty’ series five until next year and that means it won’t be on air until 2019. “I am not planning to write it until next year because I am working on [another project].” Jed previously teased that the fifth series of ‘Line Of Duty’ would “delve into [Superintendent Ted Hastings’] past”, revealing to Radio Times: “‘Line Of Duty’ has a very big story arc across all the series and one of the things that we haven’t done is to delve into Hastings’ past. That will happen in a future series.”