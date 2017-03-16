“Body shaming is real. We experienced it first hand today when our landlord asked us to remove our window display.”

Taking to Instagram, Decker and Hopkins shared their upset at the request on Thursday 9 March:

Owners Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker of the Atlanta-based boutique, put up a window display featuring women of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities, disabilities and ages - but they’ve said their landlord asked them to take it down.

Lingerie brand, LiviRae Lingerie, refused to back down after its in-store campaign for women was body shamed.

They’re the most empowering lingerie ads we’ve seen in a long time.

And other Instagram users were having none of it either. With one person posting their disapproval below their post:

“You guys shouldn’t take these down, prove a point,” they wrote.

“If Victoria’s Secret or any other lingerie store can display photos like these but sexier, then why does this spread a wrong message?

“I’m sorry you ladies are experiencing body shaming, but I see nothing wrong with these posters. It displays real women and all body types.

“Girl Power!”

Showcasing a diverse range of women is an integral part of Decker and Hopkins’ business - the duo even have their own US reality TV show, Double Divas.

“We’ve never had to clear an ad with the property management in the past. We were told the ad is in ‘poor taste,’ but no one has explained what that means,” Decker told Yahoo Style on Monday 13 March.

“We wanted to show people that they didn’t have to have perfect skin, bone structure, or bodies to feel beautiful.”

Many also took to Twitter to show their support for the brand, using the hashtag #NoShameLiviRae: