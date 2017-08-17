A New 'Liquid Biopsy' Could Become A Way To Detect Early-Stage Cancers

Not only that, but their novel method did not identify a single healthy patient as having the disease (which can often happy because of non-problematic mutations in blood cells in the body), meaning no one was treated unnecessarily.

In trials scientists were able to detect 62% of cancers in a group of cancer patients using the new technique, as well as identify which stage it had reached.

Being able to diagnose early-stage cancer may no longer require an invasive biopsy, as scientists have developed a blood test that can give them an answer instead.

Blood tests for cancer are a growing part of clinical oncology but remain in the early stages of development as sometimes screening tests are not specific enough and flag genetic mistakes in the masses of DNA circulating in a blood sample.

For example, there is a chance cells will acquire mistakes or mutations and in a small fraction of people, these changes will spur a blood cell to multiply faster than its neighboring cells, potentially leading to pre-leukemic conditions.

But these are actually “false positive” results that often lead to unnecessary over testing and over-treatments.

Professor of Oncology Victor Velculescu said: “The challenge was to develop a blood test that could predict the probable presence of cancer without knowing the genetic mutations present in a person’s tumor.”

The blood test was designed by a team at the John Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Centre to look out for tiny quantities of tumour-derived DNA floating around in the blood, that signals someone might have the disease.

They say it is unique in that it can distinguish between DNA shed from tumours and other-altered DNA that can be mistaken for cancer biomarkers by other methods.

Velculescu said: “This study shows that identifying cancer early using DNA changes in the blood is feasible and that our high accuracy sequencing method is a promising approach to achieve this goal.”