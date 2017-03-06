6 Things You Didn't Know About Living With Crohn’s Disease

Crohn’s disease is a long-term condition that causes inflammation of the lining of the digestive system, and according to the NHS, affects approximately 115,000 people in the UK. How the condition manifests itself can vary from patient to patient; general symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain and unintended weight loss. While that gives you some idea as to what the illness is about, it doesn’t quite paint an accurate picture of what it’s like to live with. Here, one person has spoken to The Huffington Post UK about how the condition affects her daily life.

Ruth Adley was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 1983, and after one operation continues to adapt her life around the condition and her symptoms. 1. Tiredness plays a massive part. Fatigue is a huge part of Crohn’s disease that people don’t realise. And this isn’t just tiredness, this is extreme tiredness that leaves you wanting naps throughout the day, which can make balancing work and a social life pretty difficult. 2. When you have to go, you really have to go. Adley says that when she walks her dog first thing in the morning, before she had her operation, she was often left knocking on strangers doors to ask to use their toilet. “People don’t realise that when you need to go, you need to go.” 3. Picking a restaurant is based on toilet facilities. For most people, people a restaurant is about the latest place on Instagram, or the menu, for Adley it is about the toilets. She doesn’t like going to places with only one male and female cubicle, for fear of causing a queue.

