A Government minister has suggested hard-pressed families visit a job centre to avoid a controversial 55p-a-minute charge for advice on a major benefits reform, sparking questions over Theresa May’s party being out-of-touch.

Liz Truss was appearing on the BBC’s Daily Politics in the aftermath of Jeremy Corbyn urging May to “show some humanity” and make it free to call the Universal Credit helpline during feisty exchanges at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Universal Credit, which combines six welfare payments, is being rolled out nationally but has been blighted with problems and concerns people are unable to pay bills or buy food.

In an awkward interview, the suggestion by the Chief Secretary to the Treasury that households could seek face-to-face help was derided by presenter Andrew Neil, who pointed out families “can’t afford nannies” and an increasing number of people don’t have a landline to avoid a rental charge.

Calls to the Universal Credit helpline can cost up to 9p a minute from a landline, or between 3p and 55p a minute from a mobile. In Wales the calls are free.

Here is the full exchange: