It’s Not Just Cars. The Things You Never Knew Were Causing London’s Crazy High Air Pollution Levels

London has a health crisis caused directly by poor quality air. That’s what London Mayor Sadiq Khan said at the launch of the T-charge (or emissions surcharge) on Monday, which aims to tackle the capital’s toxic air by charging drivers of the most polluting vehicles up to £21.50 a day to drive in to the city centre.

The T-charge has divided public opinion, with critics accusing the scheme of targeting Britain’s poorest drivers. Others have questioned its effectiveness, with London Assembly member Shaun Bailey calling it “little more than a vanity project that will do next to nothing to improve London’s air pollution”.

Health experts such as Chris Griffiths, however, welcome the charge as a step in the right direction for tackling the serious health impacts of air pollution.

Each year more than 9,000 Londoners die prematurely because of poor quality air and road transport is the single largest source of air pollution on London’s roads.

But getting cars and other vehicles off the roads of a city that regularly surpasses legal pollution limits – this year London managed to breach its annual air pollution limit for 2017 in the first five days of January – is only going to get us so far.

On-road vehicles are estimated to cause half of the capital’s air pollution. So where else do we also need to focus attention?

Wood-burning stoves