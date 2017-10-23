Owners of the most-polluting cars will now have to pay £21.50 to enter central London as the city’s new ‘T-Charge’ comes into force today.

Launched by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in a bid to tackle the capital’s toxic air crisis, the scheme will see those driving older, more-polluting petrol and diesel vehicles billed £10, on top of the current £11.50 congestion charge.

The new levy - which is expected to affect 34,000 motorists a month - will mainly apply to vehicles registered before 2006, which typically do not meet the required Euro 4 standards.

Drivers of these cars will be expected to pay the charge every weekday between 7am and 6pm, with cameras around the capital used to enforce it.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the T-Charge, which came into force at 7am today (Monday), Khan said it was time to “join the battle to clean the toxic air we are forced to breathe”.