Pollution Is Killing 50,000 People In The UK Every Year

9 million deaths worldwide in 2015 caused by pollution

Dirty air and polluted water were biggest contributors

Greatest number of deaths occurred in India and China

Deaths caused by diseases including heart conditions, cancers and strokes

In 2015 pollution was responsible for x3 as many deaths as AIDS, TB and malaria Pollution is killing 50,000 people a year in the UK, a report in the Lancet has found. The figure constitutes 8% of all deaths and puts the UK in 55th place out of the 188 countries measured – higher than the US and many European countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Denmark. Dr Penny Woods, chief executive of the British Lung Foundation said: “Air pollution is reaching crisis point worldwide, and the UK is fairing much worse than many countries in Western Europe and the US.

PA Wire/PA Images Air pollution over London (file picture dated 2015)

“A contributing factor could be our dependence on diesel vehicles, notorious for pumping out a higher amount of poisonous particles and gases. These hit people with a lung condition, children and the elderly. “The Government should act immediately by using the Budget to amend the tax system to stop incentivising diesel vehicles and finally commit to a new clean air act.” A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “These figures show the scale of the problem in London and across the UK. “Our capital’s toxic air is a public health crisis and the Mayor has made cleaning it up one of his key priorities.”

#Pollution is the largest environmental cause of disease and premature death in the world today #pollutioncommission https://t.co/MRiqjGa94r pic.twitter.com/uMq6ZlKH7b — The Lancet (@TheLancet) October 19, 2017

In 2015, #pollution was responsible for 3 times as many deaths as AIDS, TB, + malaria combined #pollutioncommission https://t.co/xO3MBM9j97 pic.twitter.com/aGvCLyhn5v — The Lancet (@TheLancet) October 20, 2017

The deaths are largely through the non-infectious diseases pollution causes including heart conditions, strokes and lung cancer, according to the large international study. Almost all pollution-related deaths globally - around 92 percent - are in poor or middle-income countries, the research found. And in rapidly industrialising countries such as India, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Madagascar, pollution is linked to as many as a quarter of all fatalities. “Pollution is much more than an environmental challenge – it is a profound and pervasive threat that affects many aspects of human health and wellbeing,” said Philip Landrigan, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in the United States who co-led the study. The study found pollution was linked to around nine million deaths worldwide in 2015.

The Lancet Commission on pollution and health https://t.co/sZgIadt4VN pic.twitter.com/bodj1y71aX — Maria (@Duin46473580) October 20, 2017