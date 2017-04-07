Romanian national Andreea Cristea who was injured in the Westminster terror attack, has died, Scotland Yard said on Friday.

The 31-year-old’s death brings the death toll from Khalid Masood’s March 22 London rampage to five.

Cristea’s life support was switched off at a central London hospital on Thursday, a fortnight after she was pulled unconscious from the river when Masood ploughed into crowds on Westminster Bridge.

Her devastated family and partner Andrei Burnaz on Friday paid tribute to a “wonderful daughter sister and partner”.

According to the Evening Standard they said in a statement: “After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea - wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life loving person you can imagine - was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way.