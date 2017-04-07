Romanian national Andreea Cristea who was injured in the Westminster terror attack, has died, Scotland Yard said on Friday.
The 31-year-old’s death brings the death toll from Khalid Masood’s March 22 London rampage to five.
Cristea’s life support was switched off at a central London hospital on Thursday, a fortnight after she was pulled unconscious from the river when Masood ploughed into crowds on Westminster Bridge.
Her devastated family and partner Andrei Burnaz on Friday paid tribute to a “wonderful daughter sister and partner”.
According to the Evening Standard they said in a statement: “After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea - wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life loving person you can imagine - was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way.
“She will always be remembered as our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our hearts.
“There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and emptiness that is left in our hearts.”
Cristea’s family added that money donated to aid her recovery would now be donated to charity.
Masood killed four people after ploughing his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before crashing into Parliament and stabbing PC Keith Palmer to death.
The 52-year-old was then shot dead by police.
The other three victims of the attack were American Kurt Cochran, 75-year-old Clapham resident Leslie Rhode and Spanish teacher Aysha Frade.