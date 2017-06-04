WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

Seven dead and 48 injured after a terror attack at London Bridge and Borough Market

21 of those injured are in a critical condition

Three male attackers shot and killed. Police say they believe they have killed all the London attackers

Witnesses report a white van driving into pedestrians o n London Bridge before coming to a stop on Borough High Street just after 10pm (BST) on Saturday

Other witnesses then saw at least three men exit the van, before they carried out knife attacks on people in the Borough Market area

12 arrested in connection with the attack

Theresa May says General Election will go ahead as planned on Thursday

Members of the public who are concerned about friends and relatives should ring 0800 096 1233 or 020 7158 0197

President Donald Trump has said the US stands with London and the UK following the attacks.

Seven people have been killed and at least 48 injured after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and multiple suspects rampaged with knives in what appeared to be a coordinated attack on the capital on Saturday.

Three male attackers were shot and killed within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services. Police say they believe they have killed all the attackers.

Prime Minister Theresa May said many of the 48 people injured in the London terror attack have “life-threatening” injuries.

NHS England says that 21 of those injured are in a critical condition.

The Metropolitan Police said 12 people have been arrested in Barking in connection with the attack.

Police later confirmed eight police firearms officers fired an “unprecedented” 50 rounds at the three terrorists, and a member of the public also received a gunshot wound. They have been injured but not critically.

Isis has claimed responsibility for the terror attack through its Amaq ‘news agency’.

The attacks began just after 10pm (BST) when a van sped towards pedestrians at 50mph on the landmark bridge, scattering people across the road, leaving many injured.

The van then came to a stop at nearby Borough Market when at least three suspects began a marauding attack armed with large knives, stabbing people at random.

British Transport Police has confirmed one of its on-duty officers was seriously injured in the attack. His injuries – to his head, face and leg – are serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

An off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was also among those seriously injured, a Scotland Yard spokesman said.

The London Ambulance Service said 48 people have been taken to five hospitals across the city while a number of others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Members of the public who are concerned about friends and relatives should contact the police Casualty Bureau on 0800 096 1233 or 020 7158 0197.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement issued the attack was being treated as a terrorist incident and urged people to avoid the London Bridge and Borough Market area.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley also put out an appeal for anybody who has images or film of the incident to upload them here.

How the attacks unfolded

Saturday’s attacks began at around 10.10pm (BST) on the busy London Bridge, a main thoroughfare across the River Thames, where witnesses said a white van targeted pedestrians by driving into them at 50mph.

At least eight people were observed lying injured across the bridge, in a chilling echo of the attack on Westminster Bridge in March.