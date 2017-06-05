The second victim of Saturday night’s terror attack in London has been named as James McMullan.

The 32-year-old is believed to be among the victims of the London Bridge terror attacks after his bank card was found on a body at the scene, his sister Melissa McMullan told reporters.

James McMullan

She said: “We would like to send our condolences to the relatives and loved ones of all the people who lost their lives. Our thoughts are with them also at this time.

“We would like to thank all the members of the services who did their upmost to serve and protect the population of London from these deranged and deluded individuals.

“While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us to all carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who would try to destroy us.

“And remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more. This is not a course we will follow despite our loss.

“From his friends that were with him that night, they want everyone to know what a generous and caring friend he was.

“Words will never be able to match his essence, there will only ever be one James.

“Nowehere else will you find such humour and unique personality, with someone who puts friends and family above all else.

“He was an inspiration.”

Dylan Martinez / Reuters Police forensic officers work on London Bridge the day after the attack

The first victim was identified as Christine Archibald, a Canadian who worked in a homeless shelter in Calgary before moving to be with her partner, Tyler Ferguson.

The 30-year-old died in her fiance’s arms after being struck by the attackers’ van.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured after three men mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge, before stabbing a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

Christine Archibald Christine Archibald died after being hit by the attacker's van

Peter Nicholls / Reuters A man passes a missing poster on the south side of London Bridge

One of the attackers shouted “this is for Allah” as he knifed a man near a pub - while the Islamic State militant group claimed its fighters carried out the attack.

The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was also shot.