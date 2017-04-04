Sadiq Khan has unveiled new plans that will force drivers of polluting cars to pay up to £24 a day to drive in central London from 2019.

All but the newest diesel cars will face a £12.50 charge to drive in the planned ultra low emissions zone (Ulez), which would cover the same central area as the current congestion charge zone.

Under the plans, diesel cars that are more than four years old in 2019 and petrol cars that are more than 13 years old will face the charge 24 hours a day, year-round, in a bid to cut air pollution, the Press Association reports.

With the congestion charge during weekday hours, the total fee for the most polluting cars to drive through the heart of London would be £24.