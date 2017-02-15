The London Dungeon has been forced to apologise after a social media campaign to promote the attraction was branded “sexist”.

The attraction posted quotes on both its Facebook and Twitter account referencing sexual acts and murder as part of a ‘Dark Valentine’s Day’ marketing ploy that managed to shock people in all the wrong ways.

Some posts referenced the museum’s murderous muse, one reading: “Jack The Ripper just messaged. He wants to Netflix and kill.”

While others seemed to focus on violence against women: “What’s the difference between your job and a dead prostitute? Your job still sucks.”

The East End Women’s Museum was among those to blast the Dungeon’s marketing campaign.