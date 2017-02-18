New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead has made a regular appearance in the wardrobe of the Duchess of Cambridge and with good reason.

The designer has a broad repertoire from formal dresses that have structure but are comfortable to wear, dresses with flashes of sparkle but not too OTT, beautifully-patterned outfits in light chiffons and utterly gorgeous empire-line numbers.

Emilia also teamed up with Swarovski and used 130,000 Swarovski pearls. She mixed geometric prints with florals and wool with velvet.

She said: “I was inspired by an obscure female Russian photographer from the 1900s who put everyday women in Russian theatrical costume, which is where the Swarovski Pearl on the spotted lace came into play. She layered a lot of different layers and transparency and it was very costume-y, so I wanted to create a modern take on that.”

If her AW17 collection at London Fashion Week is anything to go by, the Duchess will want to pick up a few more pieces.