All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    18/02/2017 19:32 GMT | Updated 18/02/2017 19:38 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017: Duchess Of Cambridge Favourite Emilia Wickstead Unveils Stunning, Wearable Collection

    The designer used 130,000 Swarovski pearls.

    New Zealand-born designer Emilia Wickstead has made a regular appearance in the wardrobe of the Duchess of Cambridge and with good reason. 

    The designer has a broad repertoire from formal dresses that have structure but are comfortable to wear, dresses with flashes of sparkle but not too OTT, beautifully-patterned outfits in light chiffons and utterly gorgeous empire-line numbers.

    Emilia also teamed up with Swarovski and used 130,000 Swarovski pearls. She mixed geometric prints with florals and wool with velvet.  

    She said: “I was inspired by an obscure female Russian photographer from the 1900s who put everyday women in Russian theatrical costume, which is where the Swarovski Pearl on the spotted lace came into play. She layered a lot of different layers and transparency and it was very costume-y, so I wanted to create a modern take on that.”

    If her AW17 collection at London Fashion Week is anything to go by, the Duchess will want to pick up a few more pieces.  

    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    • DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    • DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    • DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    •
      Poorna Bell Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
    MORE:styleLondon Fashion WeekCelebrity Styleduchess of cambridgewomen's fashionKate Middletonlfw

    Conversations