    18/02/2017 12:37 GMT | Updated 20/02/2017 13:15 GMT

    London Fashion Week 2017: Ryan Lo's LFW Show Is A Hello Kitty Extravaganza

    You've never seen so much pink in your life.

    A lot of anticipation was building up for one of London Fashion Week’s rising stars, Ryan Lo, but this time it wasn’t FROW-related. Rather, it was on account of his collaboration with cult brand Hello Kitty

    Lo didn’t disappoint with amazing OTT hair, dramatic eyes and colourful knits. Some of the more wearable outfits were floaty florals and needless to say there was a LOT of pink.  

     

    #londonfashionweek #lfw #backstage #ryanloveshellokitty @loryan98 @sammcknight1 #hairbysammcknight

    A post shared by Declan Sheils (@declansheils) on

    The makeup was INSANE. Massive props to artists Isamaya Ffrench and Victoria Curtis who went for Harajuku-inspired eye makeup. 

    Speaking to the Evening Standard, he said: “I was born in Hong Kong so Hello Kitty was part of my everyday life. I went through the archives of their prints as I wanted to use Hello Kitty in an unexpected way - not just pictures of the cat or cherries that they are known for. It is such a cool company and I am obviously very touched [ to have been chosen].”

    Take a look...

    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    • Rex
    • Rex
    • Ki Price via Getty Images
    • Ki Price via Getty Images
    • Ki Price via Getty Images
    •
      Poorna Bell Poorna Bell, Executive Editor and Global Lifestyle Head of HuffPost UK
