A lot of anticipation was building up for one of London Fashion Week’s rising stars, Ryan Lo, but this time it wasn’t FROW-related. Rather, it was on account of his collaboration with cult brand Hello Kitty.

Lo didn’t disappoint with amazing OTT hair, dramatic eyes and colourful knits. Some of the more wearable outfits were floaty florals and needless to say there was a LOT of pink.