Looks We Love: Alexa Chung's Colourful Raincoat at London Fashion Week

We Love...
Alexa Chung, looking pulled-together in a block colour rain coat, pre-catwalk on 17 February. Chung wore the vibrant red coat on the front row of Christopher Bailey’s swan song collection for Burberry, over a dark slogan t-shirt, jeans and black boots – allowing the bold colour to do the talking.
Why it Works...
Opting for a coat or jacket in a saturated hue is smart idea because it’s fuss-free: your top layer is the look. Its simplicity means the look is easily achievable and – even better – it’s great for staying warm without sacrificing style.
The block colour coat was seen on the catwalk shows of some of London’s leading designers, from Pam Hogg to Simone Rocha, TOGA and Martin Margiela.
Also Spotted on:
A very happy fashionista, who was photographed ‘street style’ looking like Chung’s coat style-sister.
Follow their lead
Get your hands on this useful trend through high street steals like this gorgeous ‘Noisy May’ rain coat from Asos (£38). For a spring-friendly block effect, this yellow faux suede coat is a great find at £29.99. For something slightly more luxe, try this faux fur appliqué parka from Mango (£99.99).
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW STYLE
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more