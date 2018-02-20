Looks We Love: Alexa Chung's Colourful Raincoat at London Fashion Week

Alexa Chung , looking pulled-together in a block colour rain coat, pre-catwalk on 17 February. Chung wore the vibrant red coat on the front row of Christopher Bailey ’s swan song collection for Burberry , over a dark slogan t-shirt, jeans and black boots – allowing the bold colour to do the talking.

Why it Works...

Opting for a coat or jacket in a saturated hue is smart idea because it’s fuss-free: your top layer is the look. Its simplicity means the look is easily achievable and – even better – it’s great for staying warm without sacrificing style.

The block colour coat was seen on the catwalk shows of some of London’s leading designers, from Pam Hogg to Simone Rocha, TOGA and Martin Margiela.