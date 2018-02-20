All Sections
    • STYLE

    Looks We Love: Alexa Chung's Colourful Raincoat at London Fashion Week

    Bold is beautiful at Burberry

    20/02/2018 13:51 GMT

    We Love...

    Alexa Chung, looking pulled-together in a block colour rain coat, pre-catwalk on 17 February. Chung wore the vibrant red coat on the front row of Christopher Bailey’s swan song collection for Burberry, over a dark slogan t-shirt, jeans and black boots – allowing the bold colour to do the talking. 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images

    Why it Works...

    Opting for a coat or jacket in a saturated hue is smart idea because it’s fuss-free: your top layer is the look. Its simplicity means the look is easily achievable and – even better – it’s great for staying warm without sacrificing style. 

    The block colour coat was seen on the catwalk shows of some of London’s leading designers, from Pam Hogg to Simone Rocha, TOGA and Martin Margiela. 

    David M. Benett via Getty Images
    Pam Hogg showed us how it's done with this hot pink leather coat during her show this London Fashion Week. 
    SOPA Images via Getty Images
    Fashion cult favourite TOGA also offered a block coat, this time in natural green leather. 
    Simone Rocha
    Simone Rocha's green rain coat gives a nod to Victoriana ruffles while tooting the block trend. 

    Also Spotted on:

    A very happy fashionista, who was photographed ‘street style’ looking like Chung’s coat style-sister. 

    Follow their lead 

    Get your hands on this useful trend through high street steals like this gorgeous ‘Noisy May’ rain coat from Asos (£38). For a spring-friendly block effect, this yellow faux suede coat is a great find at £29.99. For something slightly more luxe, try this faux fur appliqué parka from Mango (£99.99).

