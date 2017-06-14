Angry residents have blamed recent construction work on Grenfell Tower for the “unprecedented” fire that has so far claimed the lives of at least 12 people in West London. Locals claim new cladding installed on the 24-storey “death trap” property just a few months ago could be behind the speed at which the fire ripped through the building. A lack of fire alarms, sprinklers and exit points also contributed to the fatalities, distraught residents told HuffPost UK on Wednesday. The blaze broke out in the 1974-built, home to hundreds of people, shortly after 1am.

In November 2016, the Grenfell Action Group wrote that “only a catastrophic event” would expose issues residents faced at the 24-storey building. Last year a two-year £8.6m refurbishment was carried out at the tower, which was part of a wider transformation of the estate and a £57m borough-wide regeneration. New exterior cladding was put up, double glazed windows were added, along with a communal heating system. Samira Lamrani, 38, who lives near to Grenfell Tower, said the building was an “accident waiting to happen” as there were allegedly not enough sprinklers and fire alarms. She added that the cladding may have “exacerbated the fire”.

Mohammed Jamal, 27, lives nearby and said that on each landing of the destroyed building there was a plaque which instructed residents “in a fire emergency don’t leave your homes”. “People listened to that and stayed in their homes. The emergency services were telling them verbally to stay in their homes but we were telling them to get out, the whole building is on fire,” Jamal said. “You could see the blaze following the line of the panelling up the building. It was just raining debris.” Locals said the construction of the new Kensington Aldridge Academy, which opened in September 2014, led to the regeneration of Grenfell Tower, which included the installation of cladding. Jamal said the access to the Grenfell Tower is “terrible”, blaming the narrow roads and bollards for slowing down the emergency service response. “Gaining access to the building is very limited. There’s gates and bollards and there’s a T junction road and lots of green space so a fire truck would never be able to get in. “On top of that the roads here are very narrow so the fire trucks got stuck. “They are saying 200 firefighters were fighting the blaze but many were not over there [at Grenfell Tower] because their trucks had to park up a few roads away. “Access to the building is terrible. Even the walkways are separated between the buildings so you cannot walk from side to the other.”

A resident who lives in one of the neighbouring buildings, told HuffPost UK: “There is one entry point, there’s no sprinklers and no fire alarm.” She added: “We don’t know why the fire started, that can happen in life but the number of casualties didn’t have to be so high.” Another angry resident said there was “one way in and one way out” of the building, asking: “Where is your escape route? The fire went up in minutes.” She added: “The firemen couldn’t even get in. They called the riot police so they could be shielded.”

The project, which was designed and delivered by KCTMO in partnership with Rydon Construction, was said to have been complex, as it took place while all 120 flats were occupied. Rydon issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was “shocked to hear of the devastating fire” adding that their work “met all required building control, fire regulation and health & safety standards”. Rydon added that it would cooperate with the authorities and that any further comment would be inappropriate. The cladding was installed at a cost of £2.6m by specialist facades contractor Harley Facades Limited. The company has referred inquiries about the fire to Rydon. Mike Penning, former Tory minister and ex-firefighter, suggested on BBC Radio 4’s World At One that the external cladding may have been a factor. “I have never seen a tower block fire move so fast in that sort of way, and from a very low vantage point as well,” Penning added. “So the source of the fire will be very interesting when the investigators do that and what was the cause of the initial fire, whether it was electrical or, sadly, even criminal activity.” But Andrew Goldman, director of Rydon, told Good Morning Britain there was no known link currently between the fire and the cladding. “All the materials that we used and the procedures we put in place follow health and safety guidelines,” he said. “These things are signed off by the relevant authorities to make sure they comply.” Jack Monroe, who used to work for the fire service, listed a number of concerns regarding the devastating fire overnight, including why a high rise building wrapped was in cladding.

Images of panels being burt off have been circulating online.

