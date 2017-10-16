Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton, left, is leading calls to abolish the word 'firemen'

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) are trying to finally extinguish the word ‘firemen’ in an anti-sexisim push aimed at encouraging more women to join the service. The brigade on Monday urged Britons to stop using the “outdated term” which it believes is impacting recruitment. Brigade research shows that many women think firefighting is for men and the LFB is concerned that referring to ‘firemen’ reinforces that stereotype, it said in a press release today. “Outdated language is stopping young girls and women considering firefighting as a career,” Commissioner Dany Cotton said.

Today we launch #FirefightingSexism because the term fireman is outdated & no one has had that job title since late 80s. Using it projects that the work we do is only for men, which is wrong https://t.co/DZTbw7ombc pic.twitter.com/rb9soRA06B — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 16, 2017

Wouldn't it be great if the media led the way and stopped using the term "fireman". #fightingsexism https://t.co/KL1nk3gf4y — Darren Dovey (@FireChiefNhants) October 16, 2017

There’s no such thing as firemen. Job title has been firefighter since late 80s. Use the hashtag #FirefightingSexism & tell us why you’re backing our campaign pic.twitter.com/FFFamtA5Pv — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 16, 2017

“The first woman firefighter joined London Fire Brigade in 1982 and it’s ridiculous that 35 years later people are still surprised to see women firefighters or calling them firemen. “London is a complex and challenging city and it takes a diverse selection of skills, strengths and specialisms to protect it - qualities that both men and women possess. I want to shake off outdated language which we know is stopping young girls and women from considering this rewarding and professional career. “We owe it to tomorrow’s firefighters to challenge negative stereotypes today.” Reaction to the plans has been largely positive.

Glad to see getting some publicity this has annoyed @Firesnapper999 & me for a long time #Iamafirefighter — David Phillips (@AlrowServices) October 16, 2017

2/2 There's gender neutrality in almost all jobs these days, doctor, dentist, lawyer, paramedic, soldier, sailor and of course Commissioner — Pete Miller (@PeteLondonerUK) October 16, 2017

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan endorsed the push, saying the LFB is “leading the way” in breaking down stereotypes and “removing the barriers to women in the workplace, and becoming as diverse and inclusive as the city it serves”. Khan added: “Sexism, or any kind of discrimination, has absolutely no place in London – including the capital’s Fire Brigade - and I fully support this fantastic campaign.” Khan said firefighters “do one of the most important jobs there is”, regardless of gender, singling out their “heroic response” in tackling this year’s deadly terrorist attacks and the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The Fire Brigade Union said it had not used the term ‘firemen’ for decades and has “consistently complained to print and broadcast media and programme makers for using this archaic term that no longer represents our modern fire and rescue service”. General secretary Matt Wrack added: “We wholeheartedly welcome more women into the fire and rescue service because we believe that a diverse service should reflect the communities that firefighters serve. We are proud and pleased to be part of this initiative.” Some former fire fighters however, thought the LFB shouldn’t change how staff are referred to, saying it was “insulting”, while others on Twitter suggested the general public is progressive enough to appreciate times had changed without the brigade needing to take a stand. Some commenters were more pointed in their criticism suggesting the LFB’s initiative was “ultra PC triviality”.

I was in the LFB from 70’s to late 90’s, I was a Fireman then and still am, in my heart, a Fireman. Stop playing around with words. — Steve D Luddite (@mrloopy52) October 16, 2017

Firemen/Firewomen/Firefighters - all valid terms. We know where and how to use these appropriately. Thanks. — The Confessions (@TheConfessions8) October 16, 2017

Fireman & Firewomen . These are the terms I prefer thanks ! I can easily differentiate and thankfully so can my children! — Lindsey Currie‏لينزي (@LCurrie40) October 16, 2017

Today’s crews are Firefighters but STOP insulting ex-Firemen & Firewoman pre80’s by changing their titles to Firefighters, we get insulted. — Larry & Jinty (@LegoTogger) October 16, 2017

What about Policeman. Are they exempt. — John Long (@fantavidozi) October 16, 2017

Crimefighter???? — John Long (@fantavidozi) October 16, 2017

You need to start with the kids, they're being indoctrinated from the cradle... pic.twitter.com/nG5ASkE8LS — Brian Trousers (@briantrousers) October 16, 2017

I’ll continue to use the term ‘firemen’. Forget this ultra PC triviality and do your damn jobs... — Just Phil (@fullenglish71) October 16, 2017

But those responding negatively were quickly put in their place - by a firefighter.

Ironic its a man telling me what should be important to me i worked my arse off to be a Firefighter im not a man we are Firefighters — Fireyfairy (@MrsFireyFairy) October 16, 2017

Thank you for proving tbe point showing the world ignorance we face much appreciated #FirefightingSexism — Fireyfairy (@MrsFireyFairy) October 16, 2017