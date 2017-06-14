John Bercow has offered his condolences for the “unimaginable and horrific” fire which engulfed Grenfell Tower in west London today.

Six people are confirmed dead as a result of the blaze, but police said that figure was expected to rise.

“All of us will be aware of and horrified by the tragic fire which engulfed the vast majority of an enormous block of flats in London in the early hours of this morning,” the Commons Speaker said.

He told MPs: “I want also, I am sure with your concurrence, to offer the warmest and most effusive thanks to out magnificent emergency services for coping as best they can in this horrendous situation.”