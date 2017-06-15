With the death toll certain to rise, families are issuing desperate pleas for information about their missing loved ones following the Grenfell Tower blaze. So far 17 people have been confirmed as having lost their lives in the inferno, which began in the early hours of Wednesday morning. A total of 74 patients are currently being treated in six London hospitals, 20 of which are in critical care. London Fire Missing People Unconfirmed appeals for the following missing persons are currently being circulated: Marco Gottardi, 27 Gloria Trevisan, 27 Pamela Pizziolo has appealed for information about her cousin Marco and his girlfriend, who lived on the 23rd floor of the Grenfell Tower. She posted on Facebook: “I’m praying to God they make it out safely.”

Facebook/ Pamela Pizziolo Marco Gottardi and his girlfriend Gloria Trevisan

Omar Belkadi Farah Hamden, 23 Leena Belkadi, 6 months Farah Hamden, her husband Omar Belkadi and their six-month-old daughter Leena are reportedly missing. The couple’s daughters Tazmin, 6, and Malek, 8, are recovering in hospital after being rescued from close to the top of the tower. Family relative Adel Chaoui told the Telegraph one of the children is a coma and the other is sedated.

Tazmin and Malek's mother, Farah Hamden, and her 6-month-old baby are still #MISSING after the #GrenfellTower fire. pic.twitter.com/82zZwJK1zU — Missing Kids Matters (@KidsofWorld) June 15, 2017

Tazmin and Malek Belkadi, who were #MISSING after #GrenfellTower fire, have been LOCATED in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/Hz2hDfT4Pu — Missing Kids Matters (@KidsofWorld) June 15, 2017

Mohamednur Tuccu, 44 Eritrean Mohamednur ‘Mo’ Tuccu is missing along with his wife Amalahmedin and their three-year-old daughter. PR firm Red Consultancy tweeted that Tuccu, a colleague, had been visiting relatives on the 19th floor at Grenfell Tower when the fire occurred.

Red Consultancy Mohamednur ‘Mo’ Tuccu

Mariem Elgwahry, 27 Mariem Elgwahry, 27, was on the 19th floor of the building and has been missing since news of the blaze broke. Her mother, Suhar, is also unaccounted for.

PA Wire/PA Images Mariem Elgwahry

Steven Power, 63

MISSING: My uncle Steven Power and family friend Jessica Urbano are still missing. Please if anyone knows anything contact someone! pic.twitter.com/pDaOlbZXLj — Rikeiya (@RikeiyaKiely) June 15, 2017

Hamid Kani, 61 Iranian Hamid Kani, 61, lived on the 15th floor of the tower block.

#GrenfellTowerFire have you seen Mr Hamid Kani? Please inbox me pic.twitter.com/u0HbsarGuA — Dr Pouria Liravi (@PouriaLiravi) June 14, 2017

Saber Neda, 57 Neda’s family say he urged his wife Shakila, 45 and son Farhad, 24, to flee the blaze, but was unable to join them because he was injured. He and his family lived in a top floor flat.

SWNS Saber Neda

Mohamed Neda A hand-written sign has been placed on this gentleman’s car, explaining he lived on the 23rd floor and has not been seen since the blaze. It includes a phone number to call with any information about him.

PA

Maria Del Pilar Burton, 65 Maria Del Pilar Burton, 65, and her husband Nicholas were caught up in the blaze. Nicholas has regained consciousness and has appealed for help to trace his wife. He is certain she got out of the building. Maria has Alzheimer’s.

Facebook Maria Del Pilar Burton

Noora Jamal Hibo Yussuf told the Telegraph her friend Noora Jamal called one of her friends at around 2am and said: “Forgive me, the fire is here, I’m dying.” Yussuf added: “We’ve heard that Nora’s daughter is in hospital but hasn’t been able to get hold of her mum. Now we don’t know where she is or if she’s dead or alive.” Khadija Saye, 24 Adz Mendez appealed for information about her cousin and aunt Khadija Saye and Mary Mendy. Saye’s friend Nicola Green told the Evening Standard she last heard from her at 3am when she was Facebook messaging because her phone would not work.

PA Wire/PA Images Khadija Saye

If you have any information about Khadija Saye pls contact me. She is our dear friend, a beautiful soul and emerging artist. #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/quSP6PtD7V — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 14, 2017

She said: “She was saying she just can’t get out and ‘Please pray for me. There’s a fire in my council block. I can’t leave the flat. Please pray for me and my mum.” Labour MP for Tottenham David Lammy also tweeted a picture of Saye, describing her as “our dear friend, a beautiful soul and emerging artist.” Mary Mendy, 53 Mendy is Saye’s mother and is registered as having lived in on the 17th floor of the building for at least 20 years.

Facebook Mary Mendy

Hesham Rahman, 57 Twitter user Noha posted a picture of her brother, adding he was living in a 20th floor flat. “He is still missing, please share,” she asked.

Twitter

Ali Yawar Jafari, 82 The pensioner has been confirmed as missing by his family. He lived on the 11th floor of the building.

Twitter Ali Yawar Jafari

Plz needed help #my father is missing Ali Yawar JAFARI 82yrs 01/01/1936 lived at 86 Grenfell Tower 11th floor 07448131163 — Hamid Ali JAFARI (@hamidalijafari) June 14, 2017

Zainab Dean Jeremiah Dean, 2 Francis Dean, 47, said his sister Zainab told him by telephone she had been told to stay in her 14th floor flat with her two-year-old son Jeremiah by firefighters.

Zainab Dean and her 2-year-old son Jeremiah are #MISSING after #GrenfellTower fire. Met Police casualty bureau line: 0800 0961 233. pic.twitter.com/1422pJrKvE — Missing Kids Matters (@KidsofWorld) June 15, 2017

Francis told the Telegraph he had not heard from her since and that he fears the worst. Sheila Smith, 84 Adam Smith tweeted that his mother Sheila, aged 84, who lived on the 16th floor is missing.

#GrenfellTower My Mum is missing - Sheila, 84 years old,16th floor Grenfell Tower (number 132). If anyone has seen her please LMK pic.twitter.com/gzJt0QBurs — Adam Smith (@adam_westbay) June 14, 2017

Husna and Hanif Begum

#GrenfellTower #LondonFire #GrenfellTower HUSNA AND HANIF BEGUM ARE MISSING ALSO HER PARENTS PLEASE IF ANYONE SEES THEM TO GET IN TOUCH pic.twitter.com/TXnfiitM4W — ahmed el-ahmedawy (@Superdawy) June 14, 2017

Jessie Urbano, 12 Ana Ospina tweeted: “My 12-year-old niece Jessie has become separated from her family in the #GrenfellTower fire please if you see her get in touch ASAP.” Another Twitter user named Sandra who purports to be the girl’s other aunt, tweeted a picture of her, asking for her to be sent to the Harrow Centre “where the family are waiting for her.”

SWNS.com Jessica Urbano

Urbano’s sister Melanie says the family received a call at 4am from someone claiming to have seen the teenager being put into an ambulance, but have not been able to confirm this despite calls to all of London’s hospitals. Raymond ‘Moses’ Bernard, 65 A family friend confirmed to the Press Association that Raymond Bernard, 65, known to his friends as Moses, is missing. He had lived in Grenfell Tower since at least 2003. A 53-year-old woman called Karen Bernard is also registered to the same apartment. Dennis Murphy Stevan Racz shared a picture of his uncle Dennis Murphy, saying he called his family saying he was trapped on the 14th floor during the blaze.

Nadia Choucair, 33 The teaching assistant was in a flat on an upper floor with her husband, and three daughters.

Also unaccounted for is whole family originally from Baalbek, Lebanon: Nadia Choucair, her three daughters and husband. #Grenfell Tower fire pic.twitter.com/CvrhF6O2hG — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) June 15, 2017

Nurhuda El-Wahabi, 15 Yasin El-Wahabi, 21 Mehdi El-Wahabi, 8 Abdul El-Wahabi, 52 Fouzia El-Wahabi, 42 Yasin El-Wahabi, his sister Nurhuda and their eight-year-old sibling Mehdi are missing along with their parents Abdul, 52 and Fouzia, 42, Otman Boujettif told the Evening Standard. A family member told the newspaper: “We fear they have all been wiped out.” It is believed the family lived on one of the upper floors of the tower.

Nurhuda El-Wahabi has gone missing during the Grenfell Tower fire. Please retweet. Contact me if you know of anything. pic.twitter.com/Df6tIuquWH — babyface (@malixbs) June 14, 2017

STILL MISSING: Grenfell Resident: Yasin Wahabi (21) lives on 26th floor, haven't heard anything back. Please Pleas Retweet! #GrenfellTower pic.twitter.com/224UXW2jGR — Adam Davids (@AdamElrawi) June 14, 2017

Briti Habtom, 35 and her son Briuk, 12

HuffPost UK Briti Habtom and her son Briuk

Tony Disson, 66 Lee Disson has posted appeals on Facebook after losing touch with his father Tony, who lived in Grenfell Tower. Lee said he is “still praying.”

Facebook Tony Disson

Rania Ibrham, 30 The mother-of-two sent a message to a friend begging for help but neither she nor her children aged five and three have been seen since the blaze. A Facebook Live video was posted on her account that revealed her fearfully venturing into the hallway and urging other residents to come into her apartment for safety. She can be heard murmuring frantic prayers throughout and is heard to say (in Arabic): “There’s fire and smoke from beneath and above. See all the smoke above us.” Ibrham, whose position on her Facebook page is listed as executive director at a Saudi Arabian charity, can be heard uttering reassurances to her family but also asking how they are supposed to get out of the building.

Facebook/ Rania Ibrham Rania Ibrham posted a Facebook Live video which saw her trying to usher people into her apartment in Grenfell Tower during the fire