London Marathon Runner Proposes To Girlfriend Just Before The Finishing Line

A London Marathon runner got some extra cheers from the crowd when he proposed to his girlfriend two miles from the finishing line.
Jon Higgins, 44, looked exhausted as he stopped by girlfriend of four years, Amy, at the 24-mile mark.
But he still found the strength to get down on one knee and much to everyone’s delight, Amy said yes.
Jon was running the 26.2 miles to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust for his nine-year-old daughter Eva, who’s living with the condition.
Speaking to Metro, Jon said: “I’ve always raised money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust since Eva was diagnosed but it’s only recently that I have taken on challenges as big as this.
“It was seeing my daughter’s face on the Trust’s banners along the route of the last few London Marathons that inspired me to take on one of the most famous marathons in the world.”