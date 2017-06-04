Man Fleeing London Bridge Attack With Pint In Hand Becomes Unlikely Symbol Of Defiance

Last night, as people fled London Bridge and the surrounding area, one man became an unlikely hero - quite possibly without even realising.
Howard Manella tweeted a photo of people running from the attackers. One of the men pictured fleeing the scene was still clutching his beer, trying not to spill it.
The unknown man’s actions have proven relatable for many Londoners.
“People fleeing London Bridge but the bloke on the right isn’t spilling a drop,” tweeted Howard Mannella. “God Bless the Brits!”
While some were disappointed that jokes were being made so soon after the attack, others said they were glad to see the British sense of humour shining through in such dark times.
Others were quick to add their own slice of wit to the mix.
Seven people were killed and at least 48 injured in the terror attack which took place at London Bridge and Borough Market.
Three male attackers were shot and killed within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services.
Police believe they have killed all the attackers involved with the incident.