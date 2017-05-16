A number of antibiotic-resistant superbugs have been discovered on the London Underground. More than 80 swabs were taken from handles and seats of each of the tube lines as part of a study, revealing a total of 121 different types of bacteria and mould. As many as 22 were found on certain lines, including antibiotic resistant E. coli, klebsiella pneumoniae and MRSA.

These can cause vomiting, urinary tract infection, conjunctivitis and in some cases, such as klebsiella, can even lead to death in those with weak immune systems. Worryingly, nine of those found appear on the World Health Organisations’ list of antibiotic-resistant “priority pathogens” – a catalogue of 12 families of bacteria that pose the greatest threat to human health. Is your underground line the dirtiest? Find out below...

11 Metropolitan Line – 11 bacteria found Bloomberg via Getty Images

10 Bakerloo Line – 13 bacteria found Luke MacGregor / Reuters

9 Hammersmith and City Line – 14 bacteria found Atlantide Phototravel via Getty Images

8 Central Line – 16 bacteria found PA Archive/PA Images

7 Waterloo and City Line – 16 bacteria found Bloomberg via Getty Images

6 District Line – 17 bacteria found PA Archive/PA Images

5 Northern Line – 18 bacteria found PA Archive/PA Images

4 Jubilee Line – 18 bacteria found George Rose via Getty Images

3 Piccadilly Line – 20 bacteria found Pawel Libera via Getty Images

2 Circle Line – 20 bacteria found Ollie Millington via Getty Images

1 Victoria Line – 22 bacteria found Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Dr Paul Matewele, from London Metropolitan University’s microbiology department, took part in the research. He said: “Not only did we find potentially life threatening bacteria’s which behaved like superbugs when tested against antibiotics, but other forms of mould and bacteria that can be harmful to human health were discovered as part of this research “Bacteria from rodents like rats and mice were also found upon tube lines, along with traces of faecal bacteria and bacteria from sewage. “These can cause water infections or skin infections like abscesses if you come into contact with them.”

