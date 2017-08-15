Passengers have been warned to avoid London Waterloo after a train derailed early this morning while pulling away from a platform.
Photos from the scene appear to show a South West train leaning against a freight train.
The London Ambulance Service has said that three people were checked at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.
One passenger, named Bill, told HuffPost UK that the derailed train “appeared to have gone into a train used for the Waterloo works”.
British Transport Police said it had been part of the emergency response team at the derailment, adding there were “thankfully no injuries”.
South West Trains have advised passengers to avoid Waterloo due to an “operational incident”, saying disruptions are expected until the end of the day.
A number of trains between London Waterloo and Vauxhall have now been cancelled.
Numerous platforms at Waterloo are already closed as part of £800 million refurbishment to Britain’s busiest railway station.
A spokesperson for South West Trains said: “South West Trains and Network Rail are advising passengers not to travel following a low speed, partial derailment at London Waterloo this morning.
“There are no injuries to passengers or staff and a very limited service is running to and from Waterloo, which is expected for the rest of today.”
An investigation to establish the cause of the incident is underway.