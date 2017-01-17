Women Are Sharing Their #MarchingShoes Ahead Of The March On Saturday

People are sharing photos of the shoes they plan to wear on the Women’s March on Saturday 21 January.

Across the globe, hundreds of thousands of women (and men) plan to take part in a protest march one day after the inauguration of the US President-elect, Donald Trump.

Some 200,000 people are expected to attend the main Washington Women’s March and a further 700,000 (and counting) are demonstrating around the world in a sign of solidarity.

In London alone, there are 19,000 people attending the march, according to the Facebook event, and a further 27,000 have expressed an interest. Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof are among those expected to attend.