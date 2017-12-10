Loneliness In Britain Has Escalated From Personal Misfortune Into A Social Epidemic

Imagine Britain in the grip of a chronic illness that was causing widespread misery, costing the country millions in lost days at work, and doing more harm to those affected than smoking fifteen cigarettes a day or being obese. There would be calls for immediate action. That is exactly the impact that loneliness is having. The evidence suggests that loneliness increases the risk of premature death by about a third, as the NHS will be highlighting later this week. But because it is so often hidden from sight, it is too easy to ignore. The damage it is doing right now is so profound that we have to respond quickly. Fortunately, the cost of effective action is not high. The price of inaction is enormous. We have been studying the evidence over the past year as co-chairs of the Jo Cox Loneliness Commission. It is now clear that none of us is immune. As Jo herself said, “young or old, loneliness doesn’t discriminate.”

For some, its phases are acute but fleeting. For others, chronic and debilitating. The triggers can be anything from losing a loved one, to major changes at work or in our home lives. Loneliness surrounds us, from the quiet child in class to the high-powered executive too busy to engage in meaningful conversation, from the new mum to the family carer. It hides in plain sight. We have been here before. For a long time, we saw positive mental health as the norm and mental illness as an aberration. It turned out that wasn’t true. The same applies to loneliness. For individuals, loneliness can be hugely draining emotionally. There’s a reason why misbehaving toddlers are sent alone to the ‘naughty corner’ and why solitary confinement is used on prisoners as a punishment and torture technique. Mentally, loneliness results in anxiety and stress, insomnia and depression, dementia and neurodegenerative disease. Physically, it can lead to high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, strokes, and diabetes. Lonely people visit GPs more often, stay longer when in hospital and find it harder to recover afterwards. As families, loneliness can rob us of perspective and cause our closest bonds – our safety nets – to fray. It undermines community cohesion as people disengage, forgetting that we have more in common than that which divides us, receding into their respective corners in a downwards spiral of withdrawal. And it damages our national economy, to the tune of £32bn per annum. The evidence is clear: loneliness is toxic. And the problem is getting worse by the day.

