A 16-year-old hit the headlines this week after besting Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg’s record for the longest word said in the Commons - beating floccinaucinihilipilification with pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Rees-Mogg congratulated Michael Bryan and labelled him “a hero of our times” for his use of the 45-letter word, which according to Oxford Dictionaries, is “an invented long word said to mean a lung disease caused by inhaling very fine ash and sand dust”.

So here at HuffPost UK, we decided to put our pronunciation abilities to the test - and frankly, they were pretty darn shoddy.

Can you do any better though?