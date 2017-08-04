All Sections
    NEWS

    HuffPost UK Reporters Try To Pronounce Some Of The Longest Words In The English Language

    Floccinaucinihilipilification proved particularly troublesome.

    04/08/2017 09:03 BST | Updated 04/08/2017 09:03 BST

    A 16-year-old hit the headlines this week after besting Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg’s record for the longest word said in the Commons - beating floccinaucinihilipilification with pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.

    Speaking on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Rees-Mogg congratulated Michael Bryan and labelled him “a hero of our times” for his use of the 45-letter word, which according to Oxford Dictionaries, is “an invented long word said to mean a lung disease caused by inhaling very fine ash and sand dust”.

    So here at HuffPost UK, we decided to put our pronunciation abilities to the test - and frankly, they were pretty darn shoddy.

    Can you do any better though?  

