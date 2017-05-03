‘Loose Women’ star Andrea McLean has explained the absence of certain panellists from their recent swimwear photoshoot.

Earlier this week, the ‘Loose Women’ team unveiled a new photo-shoot to promote their new #MyBodyMyStory campaign, in which nine of the show’s presenters posed in unretouched photos wearing swimsuits.

Among those taking part were Janet Street-Porter, Katie Price and Saira Khan, though some viewers were quick to point out that Ruth Langsford was among the absentees.