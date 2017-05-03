‘Loose Women’ star Andrea McLean has explained the absence of certain panellists from their recent swimwear photoshoot.
Earlier this week, the ‘Loose Women’ team unveiled a new photo-shoot to promote their new #MyBodyMyStory campaign, in which nine of the show’s presenters posed in unretouched photos wearing swimsuits.
Among those taking part were Janet Street-Porter, Katie Price and Saira Khan, though some viewers were quick to point out that Ruth Langsford was among the absentees.
Addressing Ruth’s no-show, Andrea insisted that it was simply due to scheduling, and nothing more dramatic.
She told The Sun: “It is really straightforward. We [the nine pictured] were not chosen, we were all asked if we wanted to be involved but not everyone was available on the day.
“Just because we are saying feel confident with your body doesn’t mean we all have to get involved and do it – it is something you can quietly feel to yourself, not everybody wanted to do it and we love that.”
Linda Robson added: “Ruth was probably doing ‘This Morning’ on that day – and that’s why she wasn’t there but all of the ‘Loose Women’ stars were asked.”
Also among the panellists who did not take part in the photo-shoot - intended to inspire women to feel more confident in their own skin - were Kaye Adams, Lisa Riley and Penny Lancaster.
Coleen Nolan recently admitted that her sister, Linda’s terminal cancer diagnosis eventually inspired her to take part, claiming: “It makes you think life is too short to worry about my bingo wings. I might not be here next year.
“It gives you a great perspective on life and things that used to trouble and worry me I think, ‘Well I’m still here, touch wood’.”