Sam Faiers’ boyfriend, Paul Knightley, has some choice words for the ‘Loose Women’ panel, after being the inspiration for a debate about parents kissing their children on the lips.

Last year, Paul hit headlines when he appeared in the reality show ‘Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries’, and kissed his mum on the lips, while Sam was giving birth to their son, Paul Jr.

After the clip was shared on social media, it was debated in a segment on ‘Loose Women’, during which Saira Khan branded the kiss “too much”, “really weird” and “odd”, while Coleen Nolan agreed, saying she “didn’t like” watching the kiss.

While Janet Street-Porter and Ruth Langsford both defended Paul, he’s now had his say, branding the presenters “bitches” in a new episode of ‘The Mummy Diaries’.

In Wednesday’s (19 April) episode of the reality show, he voiced his disdain when Sam said she’d be appearing on ‘Loose Women’, telling her straight: “I don’t like them bitches.”

Although Sam laughed as he said it, she quickly told him, with a knowing grin on her face: “Don’t say that.”

On her way to the studio, Sam also said: “I had my research chat yesterday, and it’s sort of all the normal [stuff]... and obviously they’re asking about ‘The Baby Diaries’ and ‘the kiss’. I’m obviously going to have to address that.

“It’s fine, I just can’t believe they’re still going on about it, and it’s over a year now.”

Sam’s ‘Loose Women’ interview aired in January, and even brought out baby Paul to meet some of the panellists, none of whom took part in the debate around “the kiss” last year.

