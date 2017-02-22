Lord Tebbit is told to "get on his bike" by a heckler pic.twitter.com/AnP8Wt7qal

A Labour peer has told of the “delicious moment” he heckled Lord Tebbit by telling the former Tory cabinet minister to “get on his bike”.

Lord Hunt said the achievement had been “high up on his list” and small joys such as the incident on Wednesday were “especially useful in these depressing times”.

He landed the jibe during a parliamentary debate on Tuesday when Lord Tebbit complained about transport congestion in London.

Lord Tebbit is famous for telling unemployed people in the 1980s to “get on your bike” to find work.