L'Oreal Features Hijab-Wearing Amena Khan In 'Game Changing' New Hair Campaign

L’Oreal has become the first major international brand to cast a woman in a hijab in a hair campaign, explaining that hair care is of interest to everyone, whether you choose to show your hair in public, or not.

Blogger and model Amena Khan, who also worked with the French brand on their 2017 collaboration with The Prince’s Trust, wrote on her Instagram that this was a “game changing” new project.

“You have to wonder – why is it presumed that women that don’t show their hair don’t look after it,” Khan said in an interview with Vogue magazine.

“The opposite of that would be that everyone that does show their hair only looks after it for the sake of showing it to others. And that mindset strips us of our autonomy and our sense of independence.”