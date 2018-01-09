L'Oreal Has Unveiled A Nail Sensor That Shows How Much UV You're Exposed To

Too much sun exposure isn’t good for your skin - not only is it ageing, it also increases your risk of skin cancer - but it isn’t always easy to work out just how much sunlight is too much. Now L’Oreal have developed a tiny sensor that is able to monitor the UV levels your body is subjected to, without getting in the way of your daily life. And then feedback on what you can do to improve your skin’s chances against the giant fireball in the sky.

LOreal

The ‘UV sense’ technology, debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week, is essentially a tiny nail sticker that you apply to the top side of your finger before you leave the house. And if you don’t fancy wearing it on your nails, it is also small enough that you can put it on your glasses or other hardware that you’ll always have on outside. The device collects data from your surrounding environment and stores it in the chip, and at the end of the day when you have finished outside, you can upload it to your phone (it works with both iOS and Android). This means that it doesn’t pair with Bluetooth or WIFI in real time, so can afford to be really super small. At only 2mm thick and 9mm in diameter, the electronic sensor also doesn’t require batteries.

LOreal

The information it provides will track how much time you’re spending in the sunshine (which shouldn’t be too much of a problem in the UK) and provides a score saying whether or not you’re too exposed. You might wonder why make it so complicated - surely there is an optimum time of exposure for everyone? Well, the dermatologists at L’Oreal says the amount of sun everyone can handle varies. This is based on several factors, but mainly your skintone, something which the device asks you to state before you start using it for the most accurate reading and feedback.