Homeless Woman Becomes Top Model After Being Scouted On The Street

A top model, who went from homelessness to a career in the fashion industry, is sharing her incredible success story in a feature film.

Lorna Tucker, from Hertfordshire, became homeless aged just 15 after a breakdown in her family. Within a few months she was addicted to heroin.

At 17-years-old, during her “lowest moment”, Tucker was scouted by a modelling agency while begging for drug money at London’s Charing Cross station.