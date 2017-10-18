A Louis Theroux Christmas Jumper Is Trending On Twitter And Fans Want To Buy It NOW

Louis Theroux has teased his fans by sharing a photo of a Christmas jumper with his face on it.
The words “All I want for Christmas is Louis Theroux” are knitted into the jumper with a festive framing and Theroux’s face taking centre stage.
On Twitter, Theroux joked: “Please place orders early as my Mum is struggling to keep up with demand.”
But fans were seriously intrigued about where they could buy this gem of a jumper.
Although eBay and Etsy came through with some similar festive designs on sweatshirts, there’s no sign of the commercial availability of the knitted Theroux merch.
Still, fans were keen to share their appreciation for the jumper.
We hope you’re reading this, high-street.
