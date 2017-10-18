All Sections
    18/10/2017 12:42 BST | Updated 14/12/2017 13:49 GMT

    A Louis Theroux Christmas Jumper Is Trending On Twitter And Fans Want To Buy It NOW

    "All I want for Xmas is Louis Theroux"

    Louis Theroux has teased his fans by sharing a photo of a Christmas jumper with his face on it.

    The words “All I want for Christmas is Louis Theroux” are knitted into the jumper with a festive framing and Theroux’s face taking centre stage. 

    On Twitter, Theroux joked: “Please place orders early as my Mum is struggling to keep up with demand.”

    But fans were seriously intrigued about where they could buy this gem of a jumper. 

    Although eBay and Etsy came through with some similar festive designs on sweatshirts, there’s no sign of the commercial availability of the knitted Theroux merch. 

    A post shared by MCM Comic Con (@mcmcomiccon) on

    Still, fans were keen to share their appreciation for the jumper. 

    We hope you’re reading this, high-street. 

     

    Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day takes place on Friday 15th December. To sign up go to christmasjumperday.org or make a £5 donation by texting TEAM25DAYS to 70050.

