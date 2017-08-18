Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon looks to have set her sights on becoming as much of a style icon as her mother.

Madonna has repeatedly earned admiration for never shying away from a controversial fashion choice and it seems her 20-year-old daughter will be following in her well-heeled footsteps.

The model, who made her fashion debut for Stella McCartney last year, has posed for streetwear label MadeMe modelling the controversially named “executive slut work skirt”.