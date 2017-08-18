All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    18/08/2017 11:58 BST

    Lourdes 'Lola' Leon Models The Provocatively Named 'Executive S**t Work Skirt' For MadeMe

    Following in Madonna's footsteps.

    Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon looks to have set her sights on becoming as much of a style icon as her mother.

    Madonna has repeatedly earned admiration for never shying away from a controversial fashion choice and it seems her 20-year-old daughter will be following in her well-heeled footsteps.

    The model, who made her fashion debut for Stella McCartney last year, has posed for streetwear label MadeMe modelling the controversially named “executive slut work skirt”.

    A post shared by MADEME (@mademe_nyc) on

    As a brand that prides itself on being made “by girls, for girls,” this name choice seems perfectly picked to provoke and antagonise.

    “In the early 90s, a powerful female-first ethos shaped music, clothing, and culture. MadeMe embodies this energy for a new generation,” the brand’s website states.

    “With each collection, the brand celebrates these counter-cultural style tribes and the pioneering women who led them.

    “Whether taking cues from riot grrrls or ravers, MadeMe always communicates through ideas and interests.”

    A post shared by MADEME (@mademe_nyc) on

    MadeMe teased the campaign at the beginning of August by sharing this oddly unsettling video of Leon.

    A post shared by MADEME (@mademe_nyc) on

    The collection has a utilitarian style and features work shirts, 90s-style baby tees and beanies.

    A post shared by MADEME (@mademe_nyc) on

    The shoot involved Leon, MadeMe founder Erin Magee and photographer Mayan Toledano exploring downtown New York in March.

    They created photo ops on apartment rooftops, a jewellery store–meets–hair salon, a dollar store, and even a porn shop. 

    “I personally wanted to work with Lola for a long time,” Magee told Vogue.

    “I would see her on Instagram a lot and would see the stuff she would wear. It is really close to a MadeMe vibe. She’d wear an old Polo Sport or an old Tommy Hilfiger piece.”

    A post shared by MADEME (@mademe_nyc) on

    A post shared by MADEME (@mademe_nyc) on

    A post shared by MADEME (@mademe_nyc) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionModelsCelebrity Stylelola leonlourdes leonmademe

    Conversations