Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon looks to have set her sights on becoming as much of a style icon as her mother.
Madonna has repeatedly earned admiration for never shying away from a controversial fashion choice and it seems her 20-year-old daughter will be following in her well-heeled footsteps.
The model, who made her fashion debut for Stella McCartney last year, has posed for streetwear label MadeMe modelling the controversially named “executive slut work skirt”.
As a brand that prides itself on being made “by girls, for girls,” this name choice seems perfectly picked to provoke and antagonise.
“In the early 90s, a powerful female-first ethos shaped music, clothing, and culture. MadeMe embodies this energy for a new generation,” the brand’s website states.
“With each collection, the brand celebrates these counter-cultural style tribes and the pioneering women who led them.
“Whether taking cues from riot grrrls or ravers, MadeMe always communicates through ideas and interests.”
MadeMe teased the campaign at the beginning of August by sharing this oddly unsettling video of Leon.
The collection has a utilitarian style and features work shirts, 90s-style baby tees and beanies.
The shoot involved Leon, MadeMe founder Erin Magee and photographer Mayan Toledano exploring downtown New York in March.
They created photo ops on apartment rooftops, a jewellery store–meets–hair salon, a dollar store, and even a porn shop.
“I personally wanted to work with Lola for a long time,” Magee told Vogue.
“I would see her on Instagram a lot and would see the stuff she would wear. It is really close to a MadeMe vibe. She’d wear an old Polo Sport or an old Tommy Hilfiger piece.”