You Can Find Love In The Strangest Of Places - Even When You Are Arsing About On Twitter

We appeared as a Twitter Moment and were contacted by media outlets wanting to know “our story”. All kinds of places got in touch; newspapers, radio stations, tv shows, viral news sites and women’s magazines from all over the world. Articles soon began appearing. To be honest it made us slightly uneasy because we didn’t want anything negative to overshadow our wedding and honeymoon. Luckily, most of the stories were positive and sweet.

Months later, I did some searching and found that we had appeared in over 100 articles in more than 23 languages, far more than we’d realised at the time. Our story must have been seen by millions of people all over the world and the tweet that went viral clocked in at an impressive 5.6 million impressions alone. It sounds trite but our story didn’t even feel that special, we just happened to do a bit of public flirting with some accidental foreshadowing.

It wasn’t all positive, a few people in comment sections made snide remarks, often about my appearance. If you ever feel compelled to make a harsh comment about a stranger in an article, please remember they are real people with feelings and they could read your words. I saw several remarks about my weight, the mole on my face, along with an inventive selection of sexist insults. It wasn’t the end of the world, I’d been steeled for worse, but I can imagine that many have had their feelings badly hurt in similar situations.

Which leads to my final point. If 2017 has taught me anything, it’s that we should all turn our kindness levels up to eleven. Really crank it up. The world seems to get darker and sadder with each day that passes and if you’re anything like me, you’ll be feeling this keenly right now.

We can’t fix the world, but in small ways we can help. It doesn’t have to be financial, your time is valuable too. Volunteer at a local organisation for the disabled. Help your elderly neighbours. Assist a local food bank. Collect items for your local women’s refuge. Don’t assume the worst of people, especially those who are struggling. Be kind, more than anything else, just be kind. Our news is filled with shocking and upsetting stories from all sides and I hope that 2018 sees the tides turn.

And don’t forget, you can find love in the strangest of places. Even when you’re arsing about on Twitter.

This blog is part of HuffPost UK’s 12 days of Christmas series. From 20 December we will bring you blogs and vlogs from individuals at the centre of some of 2017′s biggest news stories. They will reflect on the past 12 months and also look forward to new year. To find out more follow our hashtag #HuffPost12Days or visit our series page.