Emma Thompson has been tipped to appear in the upcoming follow-up to ‘Love Actually’, when it airs as part of Comic Relief later this year.

After years of fans crossing their fingers and wishing for the best, director Richard Curtis confirmed earlier this week that a 10-minute special would be airing as part of Red Nose Day, offering an update on what the beloved characters have been up to in the past decade.

However, while a number of the film’s original A-list cast - including Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley - were confirmed as returning, Emma Thompson’s name was noticeably absent on the list, much to the disappointment of devotees of the original film.