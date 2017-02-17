Emma Thompson has been tipped to appear in the upcoming follow-up to ‘Love Actually’, when it airs as part of Comic Relief later this year.
After years of fans crossing their fingers and wishing for the best, director Richard Curtis confirmed earlier this week that a 10-minute special would be airing as part of Red Nose Day, offering an update on what the beloved characters have been up to in the past decade.
However, while a number of the film’s original A-list cast - including Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant and Keira Knightley - were confirmed as returning, Emma Thompson’s name was noticeably absent on the list, much to the disappointment of devotees of the original film.
Fortunately, it’s now been claimed that she may put in an appearance after all, following a comment from Richard Curtis.
When asked whether Emma would be starring in the film, he cryptically told Victoria Derbyshire: “Oddly, we’re not quite sure. It’s all been done in a great rush and I think not... but I’m now thinking again.”
Richard added that “nobody said no” to being in the film, which sounds promising for anyone hoping Emma will appear.
In the original ‘Love Actually’ film, Emma plays Karen, sister to Prime Minister David and wife to Alan Rickman’s character, Harry.
The scene in which she discovers he’s been unfaithful, after unwrapping a gift she’d expected to be a necklace but is actually a Joni Mitchell CD, is one of the film’s most memorable, as is the ensuing confrontation.
Emma was one of the first stars to pay tribute to Alan Rickman, following his death last year, giving a moving and funny speech in his memory at the Evening Standard Film Awards.