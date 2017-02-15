‘Love Actually’ debuted in cinemas 14 years ago, and fans are now getting a long-awaited sequel.

Richard Curtis has reunited a number of key cast members, though sadly the results of their efforts won’t be feature-length.

Instead, the likes of Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy and Liam Neeson will be appearing in a 10-minute video, that will air as part of the BBC’s Comic Relief Red Nose Day telethon, on Friday 24 March.