‘Love Actually’ debuted in cinemas 14 years ago, and fans are now getting a long-awaited sequel.
Richard Curtis has reunited a number of key cast members, though sadly the results of their efforts won’t be feature-length.
Instead, the likes of Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy and Liam Neeson will be appearing in a 10-minute video, that will air as part of the BBC’s Comic Relief Red Nose Day telethon, on Friday 24 March.
The short will also feature Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.
Speaking of the decision to make the short, the film’s creator Richard Curtis says: “I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to ‘Love Actually’, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question … or is it so obviously Liam?
“We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part – and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later.”
The film has become a (controversial) classic since its release, and many fans were united in sadness following the death of Alan Rickman last January.
Sadly, Emma Thompson is not on the list of returning stars, and neither are Martin Freeman and Joanna Page.