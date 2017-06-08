New ‘Love Islanders’ Chris Hughes and Jonny Mitchell have already made their mark in the villa, making a play for a number of the female contestants.

Viewers saw the newcomers make a shock arrival in Wednesday (7 June) night’s show, and in the latest installment of the ITV2 reality show, both lads are seen trying to woo the ladies, as the upcoming recoupling looms.

ITV Chris gets to know Camilla and Montana

In scenes from Thursday’s show, Chris admits he is instantly attracted to three of the girls - Camilla Thurlow, Montana Brown and Chloe Crowhurst.

He initially sets out trying to woo Montana, but she fails to be impressed when he rates himself a nine-and-three-quarters out of 10, admitting to the other girls she is not “100% feeling it”.

Chris soon moves on to trying to charm Camilla, who tells the Beach Hut she is open to the idea of a romance with him.

“Chris is really nice, I definitely can see a lot of common ground between us,” she says.

“I definitely like what I see so far. I’m not sure how that’s going to progress.”

ITV Camilla expresses her interest in Chris in the Beach Hut

But he is then seen working his charm on Chloe, after having gotten off on the wrong foot with her when he said he is more attracted to brunettes.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he says: “There’s just something about her, she keeps me on my toes a bit more. I kind of like that. I feel like I have to be on a bit of a watch out.”

Later in the evening, Chris ends up locking lips with one of the three girls, but viewers will have to tune in to find out who the lucky lady is...

Meanwhile, there could be trouble ahead for new coAmber Davies and Kem Cetinay, when Jonny sets his sights on her.

ITV Jonny sets his sights on Amber (right)

However, if he is looking catch the attention of the Welsh dancer, he may have to work a bit harder as she tells the Beach Hut she believes he “hasn’t got much game”.

And Kem isn’t too happy about someone else making a play for someone he has his eye on either, telling the other boys: “He’s not as good looking as me, simple as that. I’ve got better chat, I’ve got better game, I’m a better looking geezer.”

Will Jonny step up his game in a bid to win Amber’s heart? Find out when ‘Love Island’ airs at 9pm on ITV2.

