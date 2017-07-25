‘Love Island’ contestant Chris Hughes has opened up about struggles with anxiety, revealing how he was once crippled by it in the middle of a cricket game.
The reality TV star won praise for displaying his emotions during his stint on the ITV2 series, having penned an Instagram post about his mental health prior to entering the villa.
Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists upon returning to the UK following Monday (24 July) night’s final, Chris spoke candidly about how hypnotherapy sessions helped him to overcome the illness.
“I had a hypnotherapist and had a load of sessions with him, and he sorted it out,” he said.
“I was at a time where I had anxiety over feeling anxious. I had a 9-5 job and when it got to half four, I would start feeling anxious not wanting to go home from work, which was really weird. When I got home, I just felt like shit.
“It wasn’t until I spoke to my mum that I got help.”
He continued: “It doesn’t reoccur much any more, but I had it when I was playing cricket actually, and I broke down in the middle of a cricket field one day, which was about a year ago.
“It was fine in the villa, but I did speak to a few friends and family about it before, but it didn’t affect it really.”
His girlfriend Olivia Attwood, however, admitted she had struggled with her mental health during her time on ‘Love Island’.
“It was tough,” she said. “One of my things is that I’m really impulsive, so I act on impulse and have no filter. I think it’s good to be that way because to bottle all your feelings up is quite unhealthy. But if I felt sad or vulnerable, I just pretend I’m angry.
“Jamie had to literally sit me down one morning and give me a therapy session.”
During the interview, Chris also spoke of his bromance with winner Kem Cetinay, revealing they are planning to team up with Marcel Somerville to release a rap album.
They’re even hoping to enlist Stormzy, who expressed an interest in working with them, after making a cameo appearance on the show last week.
Chris said of teaming up with the ‘Big For Your Boots’ rapper: “There is no hope there because I know it will happen. We could do ‘A Little Bit Leave It’ remix.
“Me, Marcel and Kem are going to do an EP in October/November time, and we’re going to have some big artists on it, so that’s where [Stormzy] will come in.”
Chris also addressed rumours he and Kem are also poised to land their own spin-off reality series, admitting he is “100%” keen to do something.
“He’s my brother,” he added.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk