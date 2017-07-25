The reality TV star won praise for displaying his emotions during his stint on the ITV2 series, having penned an Instagram post about his mental health prior to entering the villa.

‘Love Island’ contestant Chris Hughes has opened up about struggles with anxiety, revealing how he was once crippled by it in the middle of a cricket game.

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists upon returning to the UK following Monday (24 July) night’s final, Chris spoke candidly about how hypnotherapy sessions helped him to overcome the illness.

“I had a hypnotherapist and had a load of sessions with him, and he sorted it out,” he said.

“I was at a time where I had anxiety over feeling anxious. I had a 9-5 job and when it got to half four, I would start feeling anxious not wanting to go home from work, which was really weird. When I got home, I just felt like shit.

“It wasn’t until I spoke to my mum that I got help.”

He continued: “It doesn’t reoccur much any more, but I had it when I was playing cricket actually, and I broke down in the middle of a cricket field one day, which was about a year ago.

“It was fine in the villa, but I did speak to a few friends and family about it before, but it didn’t affect it really.”