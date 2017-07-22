‘Love Island’ Creator Reveals He Wants To Make A Gay Version Of The Show

‘Love Island’ could be set to feature same-sex couples after the series creator revealed he is totally up for making a gay version of the hit ITV2 show.

Fresh from the huge success of the current series, which has seen over 2 million of us tuning in, Richard Cowles says he wants to mix things up and feature gay contestants.

He told The Times, “I would like to see what a gay version of the show would be but trying to mix the two would be difficult.”

He added that it would take some logistical planning to run two versions of the show, but it would definitely be possible.