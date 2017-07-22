‘Love Island’ Creator Reveals He Wants To Make A Gay Version Of The Show

‘Love Island’ could be set to feature same-sex couples after the series creator revealed he is totally up for making a gay version of the hit ITV2 show.
Fresh from the huge success of the current series, which has seen over 2 million of us tuning in, Richard Cowles says he wants to mix things up and feature gay contestants.
He told The Times, “I would like to see what a gay version of the show would be but trying to mix the two would be difficult.”
He added that it would take some logistical planning to run two versions of the show, but it would definitely be possible.
The ITV executive also revealed he watches the raunchy programme with his 12-year-old son.
“We have quite interesting conversations. He’s outraged by certain behaviour and you then question why,” he said.
“It is much healthier to allow them [children] to express their opinion and then to question that.”
Richard’s comments come days ahead of the series final on Monday (24 July), with Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt now favourites to win.
William Hill spokesperson, Joe Crilly, said: “Camilla and Jamie have stormed into a commanding position over the last few days and their lead looks increasingly likely to be unassailable.”
Montana Brown and Alex Beattie are pegged at 5/1, while two couples - Amber Davies and Kem Cetainy, and Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes - are joint fourth at 8/1.
Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison look least likely to scoop the title of ‘Love Island’ winners, and are the outsiders at 14/1.
However, both the Islanders and viewers could be in for a surprise during the final, as it has been reported this year’s live episode will feature a different twist from previous series.
‘Love Island’ airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2.