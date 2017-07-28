Love Island’s Jess Shears and Dom Levers have shown their true commitment to each other by getting matching tattoos.
The couple, who met on this year’s ITV reality show programme and fell in love 2 months ago, got inked with a palm tree placed in a love heart and their individual first initials.
The tattoo artist, known as Tess Divine Ink, took to Instagram to share a snap of the couple’s matching tattoos on Thursday 27 July.
“Matching tattoos for lovebirds, Jess Shears and Dom Lever,” she wrote.