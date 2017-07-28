All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    28/07/2017 16:38 BST | Updated 28/07/2017 17:19 BST

    Love Island's Jess Shears And Dom Levers Get Matching Tattoos Together

    The couple that inks together, stays together? 💕

    Love Island’s Jess Shears and Dom Levers have shown their true commitment to each other by getting matching tattoos

    The couple, who met on this year’s ITV reality show programme and fell in love 2 months ago, got inked with a palm tree placed in a love heart and their individual first initials.

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images
    Love Island's Dom Lever and Jess Shears Personal Appearance at Missguided Bluewater on July 15 2017 in Kent, England. 

    The tattoo artist, known as Tess Divine Ink, took to Instagram to share a snap of the couple’s matching tattoos on Thursday 27 July.

    “Matching tattoos for lovebirds, Jess Shears and Dom Lever,” she wrote. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionArts and Entertainmentlove islandTattoos

    Conversations