Two former ‘Love Island’ stars have accused producers of faking the show’s lie detector results in a bid to stir up trouble.
Less than a week away from this year’s final, Tuesday’s (18 July) episode saw each of the remaining girls hooked up to a lie detector, and then quizzed about their relationships by their male partners.
The results were then revealed to the Islanders, which threw a particular spanner in the works for Gabrielle Allen and Marcel Somerville.
However, two of last year’s contestants have now suggested that all isn’t what it seems.
In response to the scenes, series two star Kady McDermott wrote on her Twitter that bosses lied about the results of the test when she underwent a similar challenge last year.
Hitting out at “biased” producers, she tweeted: “Oh the day where the producers chose who fail and pass, I loved that day last year, not!”
At around the same time, Cara De La Hoyde expressed similar concerns, claiming that the challenge was a “major head fuck” for the contestants, largely because the results aren’t genuine.
She insisted: “It’s not real but [producers] convince you it is.”
A ‘Love Island’ spokesperson denied these accusations when contacted by HuffPost UK, insisting the results of the test were genuine.
We’re now just days away from discovering who’ll be crowned this year’s ‘Love Island’ winner, with Caroline Flack set to return to the villa on Monday (24 July) for a special live episode.
Reports have suggested that reality rivals ‘Big Brother’ had planned to air their grand finale on the same night, but changed their mind after getting a thrashing in the ratings battle this year.
See the aftermath of the lie detector task in Wednesday’s (19 July) ‘Love Island’, kicking off at 9pm on ITV.