Two former ‘Love Island’ stars have accused producers of faking the show’s lie detector results in a bid to stir up trouble.

Less than a week away from this year’s final, Tuesday’s (18 July) episode saw each of the remaining girls hooked up to a lie detector, and then quizzed about their relationships by their male partners.

The results were then revealed to the Islanders, which threw a particular spanner in the works for Gabrielle Allen and Marcel Somerville.