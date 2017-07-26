Love Island contestant Malin Andersson has undergone a major hair transformation in support of her mum who has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

Andersson, who rose to fame on the 2016 edition of the reality TV show, cut her long hair into a pixie crop and donated the lengths to the Little Princess Trust - a UK-based charity that provides real hair wigs for children who’ve suffered from hair loss.

The makeup artist took to Twitter on Tuesday 25 July to share her new look with her followers.

“Done it ain’t I. Praying for you mum,” she wrote.