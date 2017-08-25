‘Love Island’ star Kem Cetinay has denied being involved in a fight with former contestant Rykard Jenkins.
Rykard, who appeared on the 2016 series, claims he was attacked by Kem and his friends after allegedly ‘flirting’ with Kem’s girlfriend Amber Davies.
All three Love Islanders were at Kem’s BooHooMan launch at London’s Opal Bar on Thursday evening, when the incident is said to have taken place.
Kem has denied any involvement in the attack.
Tweeting a pic of his bloody nose, Rykard wrote: “So @KemCetinay and his boys just attacked me because apparently I was flirting with Amber.
He added: “I stood there took the beatings and went home. But in my eyes they are all pussys. One on one let’s go boys.
“It takes more than 4 geezers punching me in the head to knock me out.”
Kem also took to Twitter to deny the allegations, branding them “lies”.
The 21-year-old tweeted: “Was so amazing to spend my launch with my mum dad and close family tonight, best evening of my life, will rumours ruin it.”
He then shared a selfie of himself and Amber in bed, adding: “I will not let lies ruin the biggest night so far of my career.. ridiculous.. night guys… Because he got in a fight does not mean it’s me do I look like I can throw a punch ffs.”
Kem also retweeted a message from Amber reading: “@KemCetinay don’t let anyone ruin your night you haven’t done anything wrong! Sleepy time for me and my boy xxx.”
Earlier this month it was announced that Kem had bagged his very own ITV2 show with fellow islander Chris Hughes
After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed the boys will star in a new series for the channel, which will follow their legendary bromance.