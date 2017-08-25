‘Love Island’ star Kem Cetinay has denied being involved in a fight with former contestant Rykard Jenkins.

Rykard, who appeared on the 2016 series, claims he was attacked by Kem and his friends after allegedly ‘flirting’ with Kem’s girlfriend Amber Davies.

All three Love Islanders were at Kem’s BooHooMan launch at London’s Opal Bar on Thursday evening, when the incident is said to have taken place.

Kem has denied any involvement in the attack.