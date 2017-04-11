‘Lovejoy’ has been off our screens for over 20 years, but its star has a grand idea for how it could be revived - and it wouldn’t involve him.

Ian McShane, who delighted millions with his portrayal of the lovable rogue antiques dealer, has told the Guardian that the show could be rebooted with Lovejoy’s daughter in the main role.

He says: “I have fond memories of it but no wish to do it again. But they keep saying, ‘Would you?’ And I say, ‘Go ahead and write it.’

“You know he had a daughter? Well, you could have 30 minutes of ‘Lovejoy’s coming back’ and then this gorgeous blonde walks through the door. That could work.”