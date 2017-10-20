Lupita Nyong’o Accuses Harvey Weinstein Of Sexual Harassment, Recalling ‘Massage’ Incident

Lupita Nyong’o has become the latest actress to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, recalling a series of incidents that took place over a number of years. The ‘12 Years A Slave’ star first encountered the movie mogul when she was still a student in 2011 and says on their second meeting, Weinstein asked if he could massage her in his bedroom. riting in a New York Times op-ed, Lupita explains that the incident took place when she was at his house to watch a film, with his young children present.

EMPICS Entertainment Lupita Nyong'o