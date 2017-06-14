Nick Timothy Blames Sir Lynton Crosby For Presidential-style Tory Campaign

Election guru Sir Lynton Crosby must shoulder some blame for the Tories disastrous 2017 campaign, Theresa May’s former chief-of-staff has said. Nick Timothy, who quit Downing Street days after the Tories lost their overall majority, said Australian strategist Sir Lynton insisted the Prime Minister run a presidential-style campaign and cut her ministers out of media coverage. Sir Lynton ran the successful 2015 Tory campaign and was the driving force behind Boris Johnson’s election as Mayor of London. But critics say he has lost his magic touch after running Zac Goldsmith’s doomed bid to succeed Boris and advising on May’s failed bid to boost her majority.

PA Archive/PA Images Sir Lynton Crosby was offered a knighthood by David Cameron

Timothy, who alongside Fiona Hill was dubbed one half of the PM’s “gruesome twosome” at No 10, took criticism of the manifesto he co-authored with Ben Gummer, admitting it “might have been too ambitious”. “Nobody inside CCHQ was prepared for election night’s 10pm exit poll,” Timothy wrote in the Spectator, adding Sir Lynton had been confident of a comfortable Tory majority of more than 90 until that point. Timothy went on: “Because this election failed to produce the majority we needed, it is impossible to call the campaign anything but a failure. “Before it began, we envisaged a return to traditional campaigning methods, with daily press conferences to scrutinise Labour and promote our policies. Theresa, never comfortable hogging the limelight, expected to make more use of her ministerial team. “On the advice of the campaign consultants, and following opinion research that showed Theresa to be far more popular than the party or her colleagues, we eschewed our instincts. We were wrong to do so.

PA Wire/PA Images Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, AKA the "gruesome twosome"