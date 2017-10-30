A young Eurasian lynx has escaped from a wildlife park in Wales prompting warnings it may prey on “livestock or pets”.
The female, which is around twice the size of a domestic cat, went missing “sometime during the last five days” from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion, police have said.
The wildlife park said the lynx, which is called Lillith, does not pose a danger to humans but urged members of the public to avoid getting too close.
A post on its Facebook page said: “If you spot her, please do not approach her.
“Phone the police or contact the zoo straight away. We have fully-trained keepers on hand to deal with the situation.”
The post adds: “There have never been any recorded attacks of a lynx on a human, but they are a wild animal with sharp teeth and claws and will attack if cornered or trapped.”
The park said: “Lynx can travel about 12 miles a day, but the chances are she hasn’t gone far.
“We will be putting out camera traps around the perimeter of the zoo and relying on sightings by the public.
“Once we learn her location and follow her trail pattern we can set up monitored traps to catch her.”
Dyfed-Powys Police said in a statement: “Dyfed-Powys Police has today been made aware that sometime over the last five days a female lynx has escaped from the Animalarium in Borth. Police are therefore advising public in the area to be alert and vigilant.
“The lynx is unlikely to approach people, but may attempt to take livestock or pets as food.
“We do however advise that the animal should not be approached as it could become aggressive if cornered. It is believed that the lynx remains in fairly close proximity to the Animalarium, but of course it could potentially go further afield.”
A spokeswoman for the park said a police helicopter had located the cat on the grounds on Sunday evening and will attempt to pinpoint her position again on Monday.
The cat is described as tan and white in colour, with dark spots on her back and legs. It has a distinctive “thick, stubby tail” which is tan at the base and black at the tip.
Anyone with information about the missing lynx should contact Borth Wild Animal Kingdom on 01970 871224.