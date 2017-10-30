A young Eurasian lynx has escaped from a wildlife park in Wales prompting warnings it may prey on “livestock or pets”.

The female, which is around twice the size of a domestic cat, went missing “sometime during the last five days” from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion, police have said.

The wildlife park said the lynx, which is called Lillith, does not pose a danger to humans but urged members of the public to avoid getting too close.

A post on its Facebook page said: “If you spot her, please do not approach her.

“Phone the police or contact the zoo straight away. We have fully-trained keepers on hand to deal with the situation.”

The post adds: “There have never been any recorded attacks of a lynx on a human, but they are a wild animal with sharp teeth and claws and will attack if cornered or trapped.”