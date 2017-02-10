The M53 in Wirral remains closed after the discovery of a man’s body on the central reservation between junctions 2 and 3.
The motorway was closed on Thursday evening after the police received several reports from motorists shortly after 7.15pm.
Officers closed the southbound carriageway and then the northbound to allow a search of the motorway and during this the body was found.
While the circumstances leading up the man’s death are unclear at this early stage it is believed that a road traffic collision has occurred.
No-one else has been reported injured and enquiries are being made to trace and speak to anyone who may have seen what happened. A number of witnesses are assisting the police at this time.
The man’s identity has not been confirmed and enquiries to establish who he is and notify his next of kin are ongoing.
Motorists are advised to check local travel reports before considering using the M53 in Wirral.
A statement from Merseyside Police said: “We would like to thank everyone affected by the motorway closure for their patience and understanding while police officers and the other agencies involved deal with this serious incident.”